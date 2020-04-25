Former Leilehua and Fresno State standout Netane Muti drafted by Denver Broncos

Former Leilehua star and Fresno State offensive lineman Netane Muti was selected in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos on the final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The oft-injured but talented Muti was picked 181th overall, just two picks after another Hawaii player, former Kahuku star Bradlee Anae, who was picked by the Cowboys. Former Saint Louis and Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa was picked fifth overall by Miami on Thursday, the first day of the draft.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Muti, who was born and raised in Tonga, is an abusing blocker at the guard position who can overpower opponents with his size and strength.

At the NFL Combine in February, Muti recorded 44 reps at 225 pounds, second-highest ever by an offensive lineman and 17 more than the average of offensive linemen at the 2019 NFL Combine.

At the combine, Muti said he was “just focused on medicals and interviews.”

Health is the major concern for Muti.

He redshirted during the 2016 season because of an Achilles injury and then ruptured an Achilles after two games in 2018. He started just three games before a Lisfranc (foot0 injury sidelined him for the 2019 season.

In his only healthy season in 2017, Muti started all 14 games at left guard and was named All-Mountain West Conference honorable mention.