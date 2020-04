Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Feeling crafty and have time on your hands?

HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts and Eggs Hawaii have teamed together to offer a contest where creative folks can showcase their talents and score a few extra eggs for doing so.

The rules:

1. Take an empty Ka Lei Eggs or Hawaiian Maid Eggs container and decorate it.

2. Email a photo of your design to joyofcrafting@gmail.com or tag the photo on Facebook or Instagram. Facebook: #EggsHawaii #KaLeiEggs #HawaiianMaidEggs Instagram: @thejoyofcrafting @eggs_hawaii

3. Photo submissions will be narrowed down to six entries and will be open to public vote for the top three winners.

4. The deadline to submit a photo is Thursday. There is no age limit for entrants.

The first-place winner will receive 10 dozen eggs; second place, 5 dozen eggs; and third place 2-1/2 dozen eggs. Bonus: All submissions will receive a coupon for six Hawaiian Maid Eggs.