Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

30 years ago …

Whales may no longer have to share Maui’s waters with Jet Ski operators. House and Senate conferees agreed to a five-month ban from Dec. 15 to May 15 on thrill craft, which include Jet Skis and parasails.

Maui Sen. Rick Reed, thrill craft opponent, said he would have preferred a year-round ban.

50 years ago …

They’re still talking about Councilman Joe Bulgo’s grand entrance at Maui Community College. During Yippie leader Jerry Rubin’s recent appearance, Bulgo stormed in, dressed in his cowboy getup with a rope strung over his shoulder, and said he had a cattle truck waiting outside and was there to haul Rubin to the airport to “deport” him … and he offered to buy Rubin a one-way ticket to Russia.

70 years ago …

Many Valley Islanders will have their first look today at a Boeing Stratocruiser. United Air Lines is flying one of the Mainliner Stratocruisers to Kahului Airport to hold open house there.

It will be the first Stratocruiser to land on the Valley Island. Twenty Honolulans are flying to Maui. Twenty-three Maui residents will make the return trip to Oahu, including Eddie Tam, chairman of the Board of Supervisors; Jean R. Lane, chief of police; Earl Tanaka, news editor, Maui News; Mr. and Mrs. A.D. Waterhouse, Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co.; Charles Young, Hawaii Visitors Bureau, Maui; and Robbie Robertson, Hawaiian Airlines Maui station manager.

80 years ago …

The Maui Hawaiian Woman’s club will sponsor its annual holoku ball and entertainment at the armory, it was announced by Mrs. Ma­raea K.K. Enos, general chairwoman of the ball. Proceeds will be used to furnish free milk or lunches to underweight and needy schoolchildren of Hawaiian ancestry, a project carried on for many years by the club.

Princesses representing the four waters of Waikapu, Wailuku, Waiehu and Waihee will take part in the pageant. They will be costumed in striking creations designed by Don Blanding and lent to the Maui Woman’s club by the Honolulu Outdoor Circle, which used them in “A Night to Remember.”