Stay Informed: Where to watch Maui County meetings

Due to COVID-19 precautions, county meetings are being held online only via BlueJeans videoconference platform. To watch or provide video testimony, enter meeting ID; to listen or provide oral testimony, call 888-749-9073 and enter ID code). County Council meetings also can be seen on Akaku Channel 53.
>> Maui County Council will convene a public hearing on real property tax rates for FY 2021 at 6 p.m. Wednesday via BlueJeans (primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/pgxygess); it will also be shown live on Akaku Channel 53 and mauicounty.leqistar.com. An agenda with proposed rates is available at mauicounty.gov/calendar.
Three county panels are holding sessions this week to train members on use of BlueJeans:
>> Maui Planning Commission meets 9 a.m. Tuesday for training. (Meeting ID 945 093 330.)
>> Urban Design Review Board convenes 10 a.m. Monday to introduce new members Marie Kimmey and Mandy Saito and alternates Paul Areus, Joshua Circle-Woodburn and Morgan Gerdel; elect chair and vice chair; and receive training. (Meeting ID 473 845 263.)
>> Cultural Resources Commission meets 2 p.m. Tuesday to introduce new members Brandis Sarich and Emily Spenser, elect chair and vice chair, and receive training. (Meeting ID 874 343 3745.)
