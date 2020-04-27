OCCC inmate arrested in connection with 2019 Kalihi shooting

Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a November 2019 shooting in Kalihi.

Police said two male suspects allegedly shot a man, also 35, in the back during a kidnapping attempt at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 23. The victim managed to get away while the perpetrators fled.

Emergency Medical Services responded to Laa Lane where they treated the victim and took him to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The victim and suspects are not known to one another.

Police said the suspect was positively identified over the weekend as one of the suspects in the November shooting case.

He was already in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center for an unrelated incident when police arrested him Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of criminal contempt of court.

Police released him back to the custody of the correctional facility pending further investigation.