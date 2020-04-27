VIDEO: Gov. David Ige explains decision to allow florists to begin operations May 1

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige made a short livestreamed announcement this afternoon that he will allow florists to resume business on May 1 amid the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

A news release stipulates that such openings will be “as long as they can do so in a way that is safe for employees and customers.”

Conversations on the subject were held in the afternoon among the various county mayors, according to Ige.

The local floral industry recently experienced confusion on the matter.



