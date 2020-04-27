WATCH LIVE: House committee discusses COVID-19 impacts on Hawaii economy

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The Hawaii State House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness reconvenes today at 10 a.m.

Today’s meeting will include the introduction of two new committee members: Hawaii Farm Bureau executive director Brian Miyamoto and Hawaii Longline Association executive director Eric Kingma.

The committee will also recieve updates from Rep. Ed Case and State Dept. of Taxation director Rona Suzuki, and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Dr. Mark Mugiishi and Alan Oshima will give a joint presentation on a timetable for the reopening of Hawaii’s economy.

In addition, Rep. Richard Onishi will share details about the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and how it will help Hawaii farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to the COVID-19 national emergency.

No public testimony will be accepted.

Watch the proceedings live in the video player above, or visit Olelo’s website.