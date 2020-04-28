Breezy trades to cool Hawaiian islands through rest of week

The locally breezy tradewinds are here to stay for the week in Hawaii, according to forecasters, bringing showers mainly to the windward side.

The National Weather Service said rainfall will generally be light, but moisture from the trailing end of a front may boost showers over Kauai and Oahu tonight, which will last through tomorrow night.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with highs from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit and winds from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy for the windward side, with lows from 69 to 74 degrees.

The surf is expected to remain well below advisory levels along all shores for the week. A north-northwest swell is expected to gradually diminish Thursday and Friday.

Strong trades, meanwhile, will produce short-period, choppy surf along east shores through the weekend.

Surf along north shores will be 2 to 4 feet today, then rise to 6 to 8 feet tonight and Wednesday. Surf along east shores will remain 3 to 6 feet through Wednesday.

Surf along west shores will be 1 to 2 feet today, then rise to 2 to 4 feet tonight and Wednesday. Surf along south shores will remain at 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday.

Early next week, tropical moisture and a trough aloft may boost showers on Hawaii island.

A small craft advisory remains in place for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and the leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island through 6 a.m. Sunday.