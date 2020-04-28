Hawaii island to receive $30 million in federal disaster funding for 2018 Kilauea eruption

Hawaii island will receive more than $30 million to repair water delivery systems that were damaged during the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced today the new federal disaster relief funding coming to the county, which comes via a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“As Hawaii Island continues to recover from the 2018 Kilauea eruption, more federal funding is on the way,” said Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, in a news release. “I will continue fighting for federal resources to assist in our state’s recovery efforts.”

The funds will go to the county’s Department of Water Supply.