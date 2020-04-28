Hawaii’s traffic-related fatalities trail 2019 numbers

There has been a significant drop in traffic-related fatalities so far this year compared to the same time last year, according to preliminary statistics from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

From Jan. 1 to April 22, the state recorded 25 traffic-related fatalities compared to 35 during the same period last year.

The majority of them, 13, took place in Honolulu County, followed by eight in Hawaii County, three on Maui County, and one on Kauai County.

Of the total fatalities, 10 involved motor vehicle occupants, nine involved pedestrians, and six involved motorcycles. There have been, to date, no bicycle-related fatalities.

Earlier this month, a 66-year-old man driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on the H-2 freeway left the roadway for unknown reasons and collided into the left shoulder embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene, marking Oahu’s 13th traffic-related fatality.

The 10 fatalities involving motor vehicle occupants were five less during this period compared to the same time last year. The number of pedestrian fatalities also dropped to nine, compared to 15 at the same time last year.

Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home/work-from-home order, meaning residents may only leave their homes for essential needs, and only essential workers are to go to work, effective March 25, reducing overall traffic.

That order, originally set through April 30, has since been extended to May 31.