VIDEO: Mayor Kirk Caldwell describes businesses that could begin reopening during coronavirus

Mayor Kirk Caldwell described today some of the businesses that could start reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Caldwell said during a news conference that some of these low-risk businesses could possibly start reopening May 1.

He said the businesses could begin reopening as long as the city’s coronavirus risk assessment continues to be “sunny.”

He listed the types of low-risk businesses that could reopen sooner as: automated services; mobile service providers, where there is no interaction between the service provider and the customer, such as pet grooming; services that are provided on a one-on-one basis, such as a tutor or piano teacher; car dealerships so long as no test driving is conducted with a sales agent; certain real estate services, including appointment only viewings; and public and private golf courses.

Also at the news conference, Caldwell said the city is going to be pursuing other testing opportunities after the state raised concerns about the company the city was looking at purchasing coronavirus tests from.

