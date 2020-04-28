comscore Off the News: Stop and smell the fresh air | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Stop and smell the fresh air

  • Today
  • Updated 6:50 p.m.

Venture outdoors and take a few deep breaths of some of the cleanest air in the U.S. In the American Lung Association’s 2020 “State of the Air” report, Honolulu ranks among the four cleanest metropolitan areas — those that had no high ozone (smog) or high particle (soot) pollution days while maintaining low year-round particle levels. Read more

