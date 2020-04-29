Man, 66, arrested in fatal shooting on Big Isle

Hawaii island police arrested a 66-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 45-year-old man at Captain Cook in Kona.

Positive identification of the victim is pending.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 83-5000 block of Middle Keei Road at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they located the victim with a gunshot injury. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the alleged gunman at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 808-935-3311. Individuals may also call Det. Aron Tomota at 808-326-4646 or email aron.tomota@hawaiicounty.gov.