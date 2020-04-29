Maui County to reopen golf courses and several parks and beach parks

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Mayor Michael Victorino will ease COVID-19 restrictions in Maui County by reopening golf courses and several county beach parks in May and at the same time announced that masks will be required in public.

“Activity in parks will be limited to exercise only – walking, jogging, biking and ocean activities,” Victorino said in a news release today. “Golf courses and parks were selected to open first because they’re considered low risk and allow exercise with social distancing and other safeguard measures. Changes will be made to limit personal interaction and prevent the transmission of illness.”

The golf courses and parks will reopen Friday, but Victorino has also laid out several rules for when they do reopen.

For golf courses, only one person will be allowed in a golf cart unless the other person is a family member living in the same residence. Golfers cannot share equipment and must sanitize their golf cart after each round. There will be no refreshments sold at the golf courses.

The Waiehu golf course will operate without cash transactions.

Parks and beach parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but park and beach goers cannot use playground equipment, basketball or tennis courts, grills, picnic tables, pavilions, skate parks or gyms.

Organized sports and congregating are still prohibited.

Face masks will be required in public starting May 1, although children under 5 years old and people with certain health conditions are excluded. People at certain financial institutions and those exercising will also be exempt.

County parks to reopen include the following:

>> “Duke” Maliu Regional Park on Molokai

>> Hana Ball Park

>> Keanae Park

>> Kahului Community Park

>> Keopuolani Community Park

>> Kilohana Park

>> South Maui Community Park

>> Liloa Drive Bike Trail in Kihei

>> Lahaina Recreation Center

>> Napili Park

>> Lanai Entry Park

>> New Kula Ballfield (also known as Kula Recreation Center)

>> Pukalani Park

County beach parks to open include the following:

>> Hana Beach Park (Hana Bay)

>> Hoaloha Park in Kahului

>> Hookipa Beach Park

>> Lower Paia Park

>> Kamaole I, II and III

>> One Alii Park

>> Wahikuli Wayside Park

>> Waiehu Beach Park