Police arrest man, 54, following Waianae shooting

Honolulu police arrested a 54-year-old man who allegedly shot a 59-year-old man in Waianae early Tuesday.

Police said the suspect shot the victim with a firearm at about 4:10 a.m.

Officers located the perpetrator on Lualualei Homestead Road and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting and refused medical treatment.