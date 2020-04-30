Fallen tree blocks Tantalus Drive

A fallen tree this morning has forced the closure of a section of Tantalus Drive.
In a bulletin sent out at 6:32 a.m., police reported that the tree was blocking the entire roadway at the 3710 block of Tantalus Drive.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
