Fallen tree blocks Tantalus Drive

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:06 am

A fallen tree this morning has forced the closure of a section of Tantalus Drive.

In a bulletin sent out at 6:32 a.m., police reported that the tree was blocking the entire roadway at the 3710 block of Tantalus Drive.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

