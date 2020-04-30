Nevada may open retail stores in mid-May, but not casinos

LAS VEGAS >> After eight weeks of closures, Nevada may allow the reopening in mid-May of many businesses that were deemed non-essential and more outdoor spaces, but bars, casinos and shopping malls would stay shuttered, Gov. Steve Sioslak announced today.

Sisolak said he will move Nevada into the first phase of reopening its economy only if the state meets a number of goals, including seeing 14 days of declining cases and hospitalizations for the coronavirus.

Nevada appeared to reach a peak of people testing positive on April 24, he said, and state officials are watching closely to determine if cases continue to fall.

The governor said the state also needs to increase its ability to identify, test and isolate people who may have come into contact with those who test positive for COVID-19, and continue to have enough hospital capacity to handle a surge in cases.

State officials are working to tackle those issues and if things go as planned, non-essential businesses such as retail stores would be able to open May 15 while practicing “extremely aggressive social distancing.” Customers and workers would still have to wear face masks after May 15, non-essential travel should still be avoided, public gatherings of more than 10 people would be prohibited, and those considered vulnerable, such as older adults or those with underlying health issues, would still have to stay home.

It’s possible restaurants and personal care services such as barbers, hair stylists and manicurists may be able to resume services on May 15, but state officials are were trying to determine if that can be done safely.

The first phase of reopening is expected to last two to three weeks, depending on how things go. If there’s a major outbreak or cluster of cases, it’s possible the state could re-institute stricter rules, Sisolak said.

As Nevada moves into the next phase, the governor is going to allow county commissioners more power to determine how businesses reopen, as long as they meet statewide minimum rules.

To help counties and cities, the governor announced he’s forming a panel of state and county officials who will help craft guidelines for reopening.

Sisolak spoke in Carson City on a day state health officials reported at least 237 people had died statewide with the COVID-19 illness and nearly 4,500 had tested positive. Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.