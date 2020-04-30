Police seek public’s help in identifying woman suspected of robbing Kapolei bank

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Kapolei.
Police said the culprit entered Central Pacific Bank’s Kapolei branch at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday and handed the teller a demand note.
She fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and was later seen being picked up by a dark-colored full-size pickup truck, police added.
CrimeStoppers released surveillance photos and video of the suspect described to be in her 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches and approximately 140 to 160 pounds with a medium build.
She is further described as having black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, black purse and a turquoise face mask at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org.
