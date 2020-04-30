comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses community recovery with Alan Oshima | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses community recovery with Alan Oshima

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 am
Gov. David Ige and Hawaii Economic and Community Recovery and Resiliency Navigator Alan Oshima will be discussing the latest updates on this effort in a livestream scheduled for 10:15 today.

Watch the livestream video above.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

