Wind advisory in effect for parts of Maui County, Hawaii island through this evening

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Maui County and Hawaii island until 6 p.m. this evening.

Northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected in areas including Lanai City, Manele, Kahoolawe, Maui’s central valley, Kahului, Kohala and Waikoloa.

Officials warn that winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists should also use extra caution while driving.

A mostly dry and stable, tradewind pattern is expected to last through the weekend elsewhere in the islands. Showers are possible over windward and mauka areas, mainly overnight and early mornings as pockets of moisture move from east to west.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy, with highs from 67 to 73 degrees Fahrenheit and trades from 15 to 30 mph. Lows tonight are from 67 to 73 degrees.

Trades are expected to decrease to 15 to 25 mph on Friday. The gusty trades are also expected to decline as a cold front approaches from the north early next week.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for all waters — from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island, including all channels, through 6 p.m. Sunday.