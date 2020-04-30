Off the News: Virtual restaurant inspections

Tech has been a blessing — video meetings, online business sales — and a curse — breakdowns that take big Honolulu rail decisions out of public view. Win some, lose some.

But put in the win column the Health Department’s virtual restaurant inspections, enabling new eateries such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Hawaii Kai, which now can open for drive-through. It’ll get reinspected in person later, but it’s good to know equipment can be checked now to allow new eateries to launch.

Rent, utility bill reprieves go on

It’s the end of the month, which could be spurring worries about rents or utility bills coming due, especially in these difficult economic times. For now, at least, reprieves have been extended.

Gov. David Ige, under emergency order, has extended through May 31 the statewide eviction moratorium, which bans evictions from residential dwellings for failure to pay rent.

Also, Hawaiian Electric has extended through June 30 its moratorium on power service disconnections. Customers shouldn’t worry about power being shut off due to nonpayment in this period, the utility said, so consider any threat of immediate disconnection unless payment is made, to be a scam.