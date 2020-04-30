comscore Family injured in house fire on private road in Kuliouou | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Family injured in house fire on private road in Kuliouou

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Fire Department investigators were on the scene Wednesday at a house fire at the end of a remote, private road near Kuliouou Neighborhood Park.

Honolulu firefighters are investigating the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a home in East Oahu where a family of four that include a toddler and infant suffered smoke inhalation, burns and cuts from shards of glass. Read more

