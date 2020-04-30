Family injured in house fire on private road in Kuliouou

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu firefighters are investigating the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a home in East Oahu where a family of four that include a toddler and infant suffered smoke inhalation, burns and cuts from shards of glass.

Ten units with more than 35 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at a wooden, single-story residence off Kuliouou Road at the end of a narrow private road just before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The home is near Kuliouou Neighborhood Park and is accessible by a wooden bridge.

A 37-year-old man, 32-year-old woman, 22-month-old boy and 6-month old boy were home at the time and fled the house, said Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames.

Emergency Medical Services treated the man and took him to a hospital in critical condition. The woman and their two sons suffered second-degree burns and were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Roache said two adults who live next door safely evacuated their home with their baby.

Firefighters brought the fire under control about midnight and extinguished it just before 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Roache deemed the structure a total loss. Damage to the home is estimated at $175,500 to the structure and its contents.

Damage to three vehicles scorched by the blaze is estimated at $20,000.