Man, 66, charged with murder in Kona shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 66-year-old man with murder in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man in Kona.
James Bonham, charged with second-degree murder, is scheduled to appear in Kona District Court today. His bail is set at $50,000.
Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 83-5000 block of Middle Keei Road in Captain Cook at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers arrested Bonham at the scene where a firearm was also recovered.
