Motorcyclist, 27, hits SUV, then is struck by another motorcycle

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a motorcyclist for serious injuries after he apparently rear-ending a SUV on the H-1 freeway, then was struck by a second motorcycle.
EMS said in a report that the 27-year-old motorcyclist first hit the rear of the SUV, then struck the median and was thrown off his motorcycle.
Another motorcycle apparently struck him, EMS said.
EMS responded at 5 p.m. to the crash scene on the H-1 freeway in the westbound lanes after the Vineyard Boulevard offramp.
Paramedics treated and transported him in serious condition to a hospital.
