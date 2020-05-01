Only 1 new coronavirus case in Hawaii, bringing statewide total to 619

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 619, up one from Thursday, the state Department of Health announced today. The one new case is on Oahu.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 72 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 16, unchanged from Wednesday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and five on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 400 cases on Oahu, 116 in Maui County, 73 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

A total 532 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting six new recoveries today. More than 85% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation by the state Health Department.

By county, Honolulu has seen 368 patients recover, Maui has had 84 recoveries, the Big Island has had 60, and Kauai has seen 20, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 71 hospitalizations in the state, 53 have been on Oahu, 16 on Maui and one each on the Big Island and Kauai. One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and is being treated outside the state.

With Hawaii’s relatively low number of coronavirus cases and lowest-in-the-nation COVID-19 mortality rate, Gov. David Ige eased some of the restrictions on select business which were allowed to reopen today.

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting statewide lockdown has led to record unemployment and a high demand for food assistance, which was evident Thursday as thousands of motorists lined up for miles and waited hours for the free distribution of groceries at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.