Woman, 95, who beat coronavirus at Maui Memorial Medical Center tests positive again

It appeared that 95-year-old Lillian Seiser, who contracted the coronavirus and developed pneumonia while hospitalized at Maui Memorial Medical Center, had beaten the disease after testing negative on Tuesday. But the next day, she tested positive again.

“We were all excited thinking she’s finally going to get out of isolation,” Barbara Carlson said of her family before she was notified that her mother may have been recontaminated. “Why would someone with COVID-19 have a roommate? It’s criminal, the negligence is beyond comprehension. It’s one gross mistake after another piled on top of each other. It’s a nightmare — it really is — and it’s not ending.”

The Pukalani resident was admitted to Maui Memorial Medical Center on Feb. 29 for a urinary tract infection and, six weeks later, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seiser, who had no underlying medical conditions, was infected by a health care worker and subsequently developed viral pneumonia, a complication of COVID-19, Carlson said.

Carlson blames the hospital administration for not taking proper precautions. Maui Memorial workers told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that they initially were prohibited from wearing their own personal protective gear and wasn’t given proper PPE from the hospital, causing the spread of the infections. Hospital representatives didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Maui Memorial, which has been criticized for lax infection control policies, has the largest coronavirus cluster in the state, with a total of 59 COVID-19 positive cases, including 38 staff and 21 patients.

Seiser was moved into a private isolation room in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit after initially testing positive, but some time later was placed with a roommate, Carlson said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends coronavirus patients be placed in a single-person room with a dedicated bathroom. The hospital, run by Maui Health — an affiliate of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii — has said it has been following CDC guidelines.

“Well obviously, they are not. I’m not a medical professional, but good common sense would tell you that is not procedurally right. It’s unethical. It’s almost immoral what they’re doing to people,” Carlson said, adding that her mother who has since recovered from pneumonia is now having other medical problems, including difficulty eating.

“Supposedly they have the staff, they have the beds, they have enough for many more COVID-19 patients, so why would they double up a COVID-19 person? No one can say whether it’s a false negative or reinfection, but that one variable shouldn’t have been there in the first place. A roommate — it’s preposterous. I don’t trust these people. It’s a sad thing to say, but this is my mother’s life. I know she’s not going to live forever, but this isn’t the way to go. I wouldn’t do this to an animal. It’s unconscionable.”