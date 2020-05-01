Homemade May Day goes virtual for Hawaii schools

Every May Day, families flock to school campuses in Hawaii to see heartwarming hula performances by their kids, a tradition blocked this year by COVID-19 restrictions.

But teachers, staff and students from schools across the islands found a different way to link up for May Day on Friday, staging impromptu performances from their homes, backyards and even a banana patch. The state Department of Education’s Video Production Branch strung them together, like a lei, to showcase the tradition.

McKinley High School junior Jordan Seguin performed with the banana trees of his family’s Waiahole farm as his backdrop, his iPhone propped up to capture his solo performance. His aim, he said in an interview, was just to share the aloha spirit.

“I wanted to enlighten people during this time, because we’re all stuck at home,” said Seguin, who has played ukulele since he was 5 and sings all sorts of songs. For May Day, he chose “He U‘i,” a love song, and “Waikaloa,” from the island of Maui.

“I haven’t shown my falsetto before,” he said. “That was, like, my first time.”

Paula Akana, executive director of the Friends of Iolani Palace, collaborated on the project and invited award-winning songwriter and recording artist Kuana Torres Kahele to sing “May Day is Lei Day” as the soundtrack for a video montage of performances. It is followed by clips of children and adults performing other songs in a range of settings.

Two young sisters with red hibiscus in their hair and ti leaf lei dance hula on their lanai, steep mountains rising into the mist behind them. A peppy youngster from Keaukaha Elementary on Hawaii island brims with enthusiasm as he performs a vigorous hula in the backyard, slapping his legs in time, a plumeria lei around his neck. A teacher from Hahaione Elementary in Hawaii Kai dances in the living room as her son strums ukulele and belts out “Henehene Kou ‘Aka,” a song made famous by Bruddah Iz.

Akana introduces the video wearing a thick, red carnation lei — and she had to improvise even for that. With lei shops still closed at the time of the taping, she made do by scooping up a couple of carnation bouquets from a nearby store and stringing the blossoms together into a lei reminiscent of singer Alfred Apaka’s signature garland.

Lindsay Chambers, communications director for the Department of Education, said the idea for the virtual May Day came up while department leaders were discussing how to honor the Class of 2020 for graduations.

“Schools had already started to rehearse and practice for May Day,” Chambers said. “During a time like this, being able to lift people’s spirits is important.”

May Day as “Lei Day” dates back to 1928, when it was launched to celebrate the Hawaiian custom of making and wearing lei, along with hula and music.

The full performances are available at vimeo.com/showcase/virtualmayday.