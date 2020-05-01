Select Hawaii businesses are allowed to reopen but must follow social-distancing guidelines

Businesses that are allowed to reopen — but hardly all — welcomed the chance while vowing to follow social-distancing guidelines, such as Olomana Golf Course in Waimanalo, which was booking tee times fast for the weekend.

“Saturday is 90% full and Sunday is 90% full,” Alex Cuevas, Olomana’s operations manager, said Thursday. “The volume is twice the amount as normal. … There’s a lot of people just tired of being stuck indoors.”

Businesses allowed to reopen — with remote or social-distancing restrictions — include:

>> Real estate services.

>> New and used vehicle dealerships.

>> Car washes and other automated service providers.

>> Pet grooming, auto detailing and other mobile service providers.

>> Tutoring, music lessons.

>> Golf courses within the city operating in accordance with guidelines laid out in the Professional Golfers’ Association’s “Procedures for Reintroduction to the Game and Business of Golf.”

>> Grave sites.

Most of Easy Music Center’s teachers are customers who rent space from the store on King Street, said owner Peter Dods.

“I could open up for lessons, but I feel that’s putting my employees and customers at unnecessary risk,” Dods said.

When he does open the store with the recommendation of officials, Dods expects to have plenty of precautions in place.

Until then, he said, “both legally and emotionally, we’re not going to open unless people feel safe.”

The resumption of some businesses — on a limited and restricted basis — represents a cautious step for an island economy that had been enjoying another record season of tourism only to see the economy all but stall like much of the rest of the world.

Janet Blees, 75, adapted to the new normal six weeks ago when the father of three of her 15 piano students showed Bleeds how to turn her cellphone into virtual piano lessons over FaceTime.

It was initially much easier for Blees’ student Allyson Keane, 12, to use the technology for their 30-minute lessons.

Even though they’ve adapted, both Allyson and Blees agree that FaceTime cannot replace a face-to-face lesson where it’s far easier to have a musical back-and-forth conversation.

Conducting a piano lesson online can mean technical glitches that require more communication than necessary while sitting next to one another, along with artificial changes in piano pitch, Allyson said.

“It’s not difficult,” she said. “If anything, I would like face-to-face.”

Her dad, Andy Keane, worries about resuming in-person lessons next week even amid assurances that Blees plans to wipe down her keys between each lesson, along with other measures.

With other students likely to resume in-person lessons, “we still have concerns,” Keane said. “We’re not about tempting fate because there are other students.”

The request for tee time reservations at Olomana instantly started after Gov. David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell began lifting restrictions on some businesses Wednesday, said Cuevas.

Olomana plans to adhere to PGA guidelines that require a long list of precautions, including 6 feet of space between players and only one person per cart, Dods said.

Because of the way players responded before the global campdown, he does not expect any problems.

In late March, before stay-at-home rules were imposed, Olomana implemented social-distancing guidelines as the new coronavirus spread around the world.

Only one group — which included a husband and wife who would not follow distancing rules — “had to be excused,” Dods said.

“There cannot be any exceptions,” Dods said. “Everybody was obedient to the rules. In order for them to play golf, they had to follow the rules.”

Hawaii Golf Operations Guid… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd