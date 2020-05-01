Former Hawaii defensive back Rojesterman Farris II is aiming for the top in Atlanta

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former Hawaii football player Rojesterman Farris II is mindful that the story does not end with the invitation to the Big Dance.

“The dream didn’t come true yet,” said Farris, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. “I have to make the team. And I have to see the field. Then I can say my dream came true. Anything can happen. I’m staying optimistic. I’m staying ready. I’m making sure my body is ready to go.”

The past four UH seasons, Farris was reliable (playing in 53 of 55 games) and skilled (as a cover defender and in-box cornerback). After being bypassed in last week’s NFL Draft, Farris was one of 20 undrafted free agents, including three cornerbacks, to commit to the Falcons.

Farris, who was born and reared in Florida, said he recently finalized the deal. “They e-mailed the papers, and then I scanned (the contract), and sent it back to them,” said Farris, who experienced a deja vu moment. “Don’t you have to sign the letter of intent (with UH). It kind of felt like that. This time, it was speaking about money.”

The standard contract for undrafted free agents is three years, with only the signing bonus guaranteed. According to the collective bargaining agreement, the 2020 base salary for a first-year player is $610,000. Farris did not disclose the amount of his signing bonus.

“I’ll probably save it,” Farris said. “I’ve never been a big spender. I’ve got no plans with what I’m going to do with it.”

Instead, he said he is focused on staying fit and learning the Falcons’ defensive schemes. Farris has received a package containing workout gear and equipment, including 14-pound medicine balls. The Falcons also sent an iPad that is pre-loaded with football videos. Each day through FaceTime, Farris meets with Atlanta defensive assistant coach Chad Walker.

The workout plan has “been very helpful,” Farris said. “I’m staying active, staying ready.”

He said he trains at home and at a neighborhood park, where runs and does field drills. “They’ll let you out there if you’re not with a big group of people,” Farris said. “I just go with maybe one other person, maybe two. You can’t be out in groups of five. You have to keep it small.”

Farris said he has not been told his role. “I’m not sure of anything until I get out there and practice or we actually get to the football stuff,” Farris said. “I assume I’ll be a corner. But I’ll play anywhere. I’ll play special teams.”

Farris will be reunited with Mayur Chaudhari, who was UH’s special teams coordinator in 2016 and 2017. Farris played on several units. Chaudhari is now the Falcons’ special teams assistant.

“He called me (on Wednesday),” Farris said. “We had a brief (FaceTime) conversation until I had to get on the phone with my coach. It was good to see his face again. The last thing I remember was when he used to yell during practice all the time. He said he doesn’t yell as much. I said, ‘yeah, you probably don’t.’ ”