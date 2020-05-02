Firefighters respond to Pokai Bay fire

Honolulu firefighters were responding to a building fire this afternoon in the area of Pokai Bay.
Responding firefighters reported flames had were burning half of a single-story home.
The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. and under control several minutes later.
Police said Glenmonger and Pokai Bay streets were closed.
