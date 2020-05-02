Hawaii’s coronavirus tally rises by only 1 case for second straight day

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 620, up one from Friday, the state Department of Health announced today.

The one new case is on Maui. Today was the second straight day with only one new case.

A total 541 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting nine new recoveries today. More than 86% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation by the state Health Department.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 72 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 16, unchanged from Friday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and five on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 400 cases on Oahu, 117 in Maui County, 73 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s relatively low number of infections and its lowest-in-the-nation COVID-19 mortality rate have increased calls to reopen the state’s economy, including at a rally Friday at the State Capitol where three protesters were arrested. However, Hawaii government leaders say that a more cautious, phased-in approach is needed to keep the virus from spreading in the community.

———

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.