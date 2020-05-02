Man breaks officer’s hand in Waikele traffic arrest, police say

A 34-year-old man was in custody after police said he assaulted a police officer while being arrested for traffic offenses in Waikele.

Officers stopped the man about 8:40 p.m. Friday near the westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway and Paiwa Street.

He was booked for investigation of second-degree assault, excessive speeding, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, resisting arrest and having an open container of alcohol while driving. He was also arrested on suspicion of violating the county’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said officers were arresting the man when he began struggling and injured the officer.

Police said the officer was treated at the hospital for a broken bone in his right hand.