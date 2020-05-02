Man with apparent stab wound near Pearl Kai Shopping Center in critical condition

An Aiea man approximately 40 years old is in critical condition after he was apparently stabbed in his upper torso.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported the incident taking place around 1:30 p.m. today, and personnel found the victim fronting the Pearl Kai Shopping Center. Paramedics treated him and transported him to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed that a male in the area was arrested in connection to the incident.