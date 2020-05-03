Sewer line spews wastewater into Hawaii Kai Marina

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A sewer line break sent wastewater into the Hawaii Kai Marina on Saturday, prompting a warning from the state Department of Health. Read more

The break was near Kumukahi Place. The extent of the discharge was undetermined, the state said. Nearby residents were being informed. The department warned residents to stay out of the water.