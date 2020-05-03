Hawaii News | Newswatch Sewer line spews wastewater into Hawaii Kai Marina By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A sewer line break sent wastewater into the Hawaii Kai Marina on Saturday, prompting a warning from the state Department of Health. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A sewer line break sent wastewater into the Hawaii Kai Marina on Saturday, prompting a warning from the state Department of Health. The break was near Kumukahi Place. The extent of the discharge was undetermined, the state said. Nearby residents were being informed. The department warned residents to stay out of the water. Previous Story Homeless man in Aiea dies in stabbing