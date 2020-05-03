Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Water conservation in Central Maui, Paia required

The county Department of Water Supply is requiring residents of Wailuku, Kahului and Paia to cut back water use by at least 10% starting today and until further notice due to a water pump failure.

“We were working to get our three well pumps on line when Wailuku Well No. 2 failed (last) weekend,” said Director Jeffrey Pearson said. “This recent failure reduced our water production by an additional 2 million gallons per day, which is significant when combined with three other wells being out of service.”

With four pumps out of service, the department’s capacity to deliver water is down by as much as 6 million gallons per day. Water demand for the Wailuku- Kahului-Paia system averages about 24 mgd. DPW is increasing production at other wells and at the Iao Water Treatment Plant to help offset the loss.

Officials hope to have two of the four wells back in service by the end of May. Consumers with water problems may call the 24-hour service line at 270-7633.

Graduation ceremonies will roll on at Maui schools

Looks like Maui County’s public high school seniors will get their graduation ceremonies after all — in ways never seen before. Taking a cue from popular fast-food restaurants, five schools have opted for drive-thru diploma pickup. All schools will provide “virtual” ceremonies for friends and families to watch from home.

The Department of Education said security will in be place at all locations to enforce social-distancing guidelines and other rules meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Families should contact their child’s school directly for additional information.

Schools planning drive-thru events are:

Maui High, 420 seniors, May 17; King Kekaulike High, 242 seniors, May 20; Baldwin High, 292 seniors, May 21; Hana High, 23 seniors, May 23; and Molokai High, 73 seniors, May 23.

Lanai High’s 39 seniors will be featured May 23 in a prerecorded graduation video. Plans for Lahainaluna’s May 24 graduation for its 209 seniors are pending. However, lighting of the “L” on Puu Paupau above the historic campus will be at 7:30 p.m.

Doula support line helps new moms who feel isolated

A free telephone support line offers help to new mothers who may not have the traditional assistance from friends and family because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pacific Birth Collective (PCB) inaugurated the After Birth Support Line because the pandemic keeps new moms isolated at home, and “postpartum is such an isolating time anyway,” says Sonya Niess, a PCB founder. With family members unable to fly in and friends unable to visit at home, more women potentially could suffer from postpartum depression.

The support line will take calls 24 hours a day. Volunteers who answer the phone include 15 postpartum doulas trained through a PCB program. PCB is Maui-based but will accept calls from new moms throughout Hawaii.

The support line was set up with help from Todd Alexander, an IT consultant with Island Way Tech. He connected the group with Ring Central, whose software allows calls to be routed through a single phone number to scheduled volunteers. Alexander was able to coordinate three months of free use of the software system and helped Niess get it started.

The collective will evaluate whether to continue the support line later in the summer.

To speak to a PCB postpartum doula, call 464-6931.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, county meetings are being held online only via the BlueJeans videoconference platform. To watch or provide video testimony, enter meeting ID; to listen or provide oral testimony, call 888-749-9073 and enter meeting ID. County Council meetings also can be seen on Akaku Channel 53 and mauicounty.us/agendas.

>> County Council’s Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee convenes 9 a.m. Monday to consider district boundary and community plan amendments and change in zoning for Paia 2020’s proposed Paia Courtyard Project and to discuss zoning standards for canopy tour and zip-line operations in agricultural districts. (Meeting ID 256 800 080)

>> Urban Design Review Board convenes 10 a.m. Tuesday on county’s request for final design plan modifications to special management area use permit and project district Phase II for South Maui Community Park. Changes include consolidating softball and baseball fields into a full-size baseball field and two junior soccer fields to a full-size soccer/multiuse field; relocating site of future youth center; expanding foot and bicycle trails; and adding Keokea Gulch bridge and trail. (Meeting ID 853 814 773)