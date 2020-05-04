comscore Kunia Road reopens after brush fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kunia Road reopens after brush fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 am

A section of Kunia Road near Anonui Street has reopened as Honolulu firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in the area.

The Honolulu Police Department closed the roadway at about 4 a.m. today.

The road was closed in both directions as HFD battled the blaze.

