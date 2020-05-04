Kunia Road reopens after brush fire

A section of Kunia Road near Anonui Street has reopened as Honolulu firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in the area.
The Honolulu Police Department closed the roadway at about 4 a.m. today.
The road was closed in both directions as HFD battled the blaze.
