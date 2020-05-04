Fire damages 2 homes in Waipahu

A fire caused damage to two homes in Waipahu today.

The blaze broke out at a single-family home at Pearl Harbor Gardens, 94-125 Pahu Street, Unit 40 shortly after 11:25 a.m.

Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache said two adults and eight children reside at the home.

Flames also caused damage to the back of a neighboring structure.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 11:42 a.m. and extinguished it just before noon. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.