Homeless man charged with 2nd degree murder in Aiea stabbing

Prosecutors charged a 20-year-old homeless man in Saturday’s stabbing death of 45-year-old homeless man in Aiea.

Daniel P. Baang was charged with second-degree murder and is in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.

The victim and the suspect later identified as Baang were involved in a physical altercation at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday which resulted in the stabbing of the victim.

The 45-year-old man was taken in critical condition to Pali Momi Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Positive identification is pending.

Two days prior to the deadly stabbing, prosecutors charged Baang with fourth-degree criminal property damage and harassment in connection with a separate case that took place on April 25.