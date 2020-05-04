Honolulu police reopen Houghtailing St. as investigation continues

Honolulu police temporarily closed a section of Houghtailing Street in Kalihi early today due to a police investigation.

The road was closed between Hala Drive and Hilcrest Street just before 3 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division set up a command post in the area.

It was reported that nine people were evacuated from the area as SSD negotiators responded.

Police reopened the roadway at about 6:30 a.m.

This story will he updated as more information becomes available.