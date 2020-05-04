HPD continuing random DUI checkpoints on Oahu through June

The Honolulu Police Department on Friday began setting up impaired driver checkpoints throughout Oahu, and will continue to do so through June 30.

The checkpoints will take place at unannounced times and locations through June 30, including but not limited to the Memorial Day and King Kamehameha Day holidays. The checkpoints are part of the department’s ongoing effort to reduce traffic deaths and injuries from drunken driving.

HPD reminds the public that the legal drinking age is 21, and that promoting intoxicating liquor to a person under the age of 21 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year imprisonment.

Since September 2019, Honolulu police officers have also been conducting weekly impaired driver checkpoints, and will continue to do so through September this year as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.