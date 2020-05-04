Police open attempted murder investigation for alleged shot fired in Kalihi

Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a woman reported a male suspect allegedly shot at her in Kalihi late Sunday.
Police responded to a call of an argument and possible gunshot fired in the area of Aupuni and Alani streets at about 10:20 p.m.
The victim reported she was driving northbound on Aupuni Street and observed a male friend physically assaulted by two suspects.
Police said one of the suspects described as a male approached her vehicle, pounded on her car window and told her to stop while holding a handgun.
Police said she drove off when she heard a “loud pop” at which time her window shattered.
No injuries were reported.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
