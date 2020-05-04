Queen’s Medical Center takes down coronavirus triage tent as Hawaii’s infection rate remains low

The Queen’s Medical Center this morning took down a disaster tent used to triage coronavirus patients outside the ambulance bay — in a sign of hope that COVID-19 is no longer circulating widely in the community.

The outdoor coronavirus triage tent was erected seven weeks ago on March 12 to evaluate, test and separate COVID-19-infected patients from the rest of the hospital population. Hospitals had scrambled to empty out facilities to make room for a surge in cases and potentially, mass casualties.

Queen’s had said it would keep up the yellow-and-white, 20-foot-wide by 40-foot-long tents indefinitely during flu season and while coronavirus cases increased around the world.

The disaster tents served “to prepare for the potential influx, surge of patients, who are concerned about their health, concerned about their exposure to coronavirus so that they can be adequately treated,” hospital officials had said.

Some Hawaii hospitals are also resuming elective surgeries and reopening outpatient clinics. Hospitals had postponed elective procedures and closed outpatient clinics in March because of limited supplies of personal protective equipment and to make room for a surge that did not happen.

Kona Community Hospital announced Sunday that it has resumed certain outpatient services and elective procedures, including imaging, respiratory therapy, rehabilitation services and surgery.