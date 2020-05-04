State officers arrest Keaau man for Big Isle catamaran theft

State officials said a Keaau man was arrested Saturday for the theft of a 50-foot tour catamaran from Kailua Bay on Hawaii island.

State Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers arrested Jason Fujioka, 35, of Keaau, at Honokohau State Small Boat Harbor on Saturday after the boat — the Noa Noa – was located traveling on the ocean near Kona Airport.

The boat had been reported stolen by the owner at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The boat’s owner, with the help of another private vessel, were the ones who actually stopped the suspect on the water — and brought him back to Honokohau State Small Boat Harbor, where they were met by DOCARE officers.

The Noa Noa, in online advertisements, is a 50-foot sailing catamaran offering snorkeling and sailing tours along the Kona coastline.

The officers arrested Fujioka and took him to the Kona Police Station for booking and processing.

He is being held on $8,000 bail, according to the state, and faces charges of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree theft and violation of state emergency rules and orders

Last week, from April 24 to Friday, DOCARE officers issued 122 warnings and 57 citations, mostly for violations of emergency rules and orders and violations of Division of State Parks closed area rules.

Among the citations, however, were a violation of Kahoolawe unauthorized vessel rules, as well as controlled substance violations and promotion of a detrimental drug.