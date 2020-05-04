WATCH LIVE: House COVID-19 committee meets to discuss reopening Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness will hold its latest informational briefing on the economic impact of COVID-19 in Hawaii today at 10 a.m.

Today’s agenda will cover federal funding programs to support nonprofit groups, farmers, consumers and other relief programs and will include an update on the state’s economic outlook, business projections and next steps by Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO).

Hawaii Medical Service Association president/CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi, Hawaii Economic and Community Recovery and Resiliency Plan administrator Alan Oshima and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HiEMA) director Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara will also give a presentation on reopening Hawaii’s economy, with the consensus being the prerequisite to incrementally reopen the state before a vaccine exists is to establish infrastructure to test, screen, monitor and quarantine.

Presentations will also be given on new retail and restaurant industry guidelines and protocols for reopening those businesses; on the state’s housing needs going forward and an update on homelessness; and an update on the state’s unemployment insurance situation.

The briefing will be televised live on ‘Olelo and can be watched live online. To comply with restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, no public testimony will be accepted.

Having trouble viewing the live feed? Click here to watch on ‘Olelo.