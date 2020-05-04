Hawaii football coach Todd Graham preaches physical mind-set
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019
Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley (5) led the Rainbow Warriors with 83 total tackles last season.
