Dan Butterly named new commissioner of Big West Conference

The Big West Conference announced today that Dan Butterly will succeed Dennis Farrell as commissioner beginning next month.

Farrell is retiring after 40 years with the conference, the last 28 as commissioner.

Butterly comes from the Mountain West Conference where he has spent 21 years, most recently as senior associate commissioner.

Most of UH’s 21 teams compete in the Big West. The Rainbow Warrior football team is in the Mountain West.

UH President David Lassner and athletic director David Matlin were part of the committee that made Butterly’s selection.

Butterly will be the fifth commissioner in the Big West’s 49-year history.

“The presidents and chancellors of the Big West universities look forward to working with Dan Butterly,” said Jane Close Conoley, president of California State University Long Beach and chair of both the search committee and Board of Presidents and Chancellors. “He is visionary, highly respected and experienced, and his strong commitment to academic and athletic success makes him a great match with our conference’s values.”