Fallen utility pole forces closure of Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo

A stretch of Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo has been closed in both directions due to a fallen utility pole.
The closure is between Alahi and Oluolu streets, according to a bulletin sent out by HPD at 1:37 a.m. today.
Traffic being diverted up Alahi to Oluolu and back onto the highway.
