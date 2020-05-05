Hawaii’s coronavirus cases rise by 4 to a total of 625

Hawaii’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 625, up four from Monday, the state Department of Health announced today.

A total 551 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting three new recoveries today. More than 88% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as released from isolation by the state Health Department.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 73 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 17, unchanged from Monday. Eleven of the deaths have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 404 cases on Oahu, 116 in Maui County, 74 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state, one more than Monday.

Oahu’s tally rose by four but one of those cases had been previously classified as on the Big Island and was switched to Honolulu due to “data cleaning,” state health officials said.

More than 33,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted by state and clinical laboratories so far in Hawaii and just under 2% have been positive.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.