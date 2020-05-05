Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell provides an update on city’s coronavirus response

Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference this afternoon to discuss the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said physical distancing and people practicing safe hygiene resulted in the flattening of the curve. He said the challenge is now keeping the curve down and he asked the public to continue wearing masks.
