Maui Mayor Michael Victorino urges residents to prepare for hurricane season

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is urging residents to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season, which is from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Victorino said in a news release today that residents should build a kit to prepare for the hurricane and to stay informed as hurricane season approaches.

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must be diligent when it comes to hurricane preparedness,” Victorino said in the news release. “Families should start planning now to make sure they have their emergency plans and kits prepped ahead of any weather event or hurricane.”

Preparations also include updating insurance policies, gathering emergency supplies, preparing homes and making emergency evacuation plans.

It is currently Hurricane Preparedness Week, which lasts from May 3 to May 9.